Autorickshaw drivers demand hike in fares

Autorickshaw unions have demanded that the Road Transport Authority revise fares in the wake of rising prices of essential commodities. Drivers and union representatives met with K.M. Shantharaju, DCP, Traffic (East division) at Palace Grounds on Thursday to discuss the issue and offer suggestions. They also expressed unhappiness over the government’s decision to allow e-bike taxis, which they predict will directly impact their earnings.

“Based on this, a detailed report will be submitted to the Deputy Commissioner ( Bengaluru Urban) who is also the chairman of the Regional Transport Authority,” said Mr. Shantharaju

One of the issues raised was recalibration of meters.


