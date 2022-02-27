Autorickshaw driver surrenders at police station after killing wife

An auto driver walked to the Govindapura police station and surrendered himself after confessing to murdering his wife on Friday, midnight. The incident is similar to another case that occurred earlier this week, when a man killed his wife and mother-in-law before surrendering to the jurisdictional police.

In this case, the auto driver, Muzamil Pasha (35) and the victim, Ayesha Banu (31) had been married for 11 years and lived in Byrappa Layout in Govindapura with their three children. “As per his confession, Pasha had dropped his three children at his sister’s house asking her to take care of them. Convinced that his wife was cheating on him, he attacked her with a sickle around 1.30 am,” said a police officer.

The police arrested Pasha for murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following which he was remanded into judicial custody.