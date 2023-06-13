Autorickshaw driver stabs passenger to death over fare row

June 13, 2023 04:16 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - Bengaluru

A 28-year-old private firm employee died while his relative sustained severe injuries, when an autorickshaw driver allegedly stabbed them over a double meter row, in Subramanya Nagar police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ahmed, while the injured, Ayub, 26, is in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a private hospital.

The police have said that the natives of Assam were working at a private firm and staying in a rented house in Yeshwantpur.

According to the police, they were returning home from work when they took the autorickshaw. The driver on the way started demanding a double meter, and a heated argument ensued between them. The driver stopped the vehicle, and after a fisticuff, stabbed the duo and fled from the scene.

Passers-by rushed the duo to a nearby hospital where Ahmed was declared brought dead, while Ayub is critical. The Subramanya Nagar police have taken up a case of murder and have arrested the driver.

