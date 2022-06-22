Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death in row over ₹50

A 24-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death, allegedly by his friend over a fight for ₹50 at Basaveshwaranagar on Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Shivamadu, a resident of Laggere, and the accused was identified as Shanthkumar, a food delivery executive. According to the police, they both were childhood friends and used to hang out often.

On Tuesday, they, along with others, went to a cyber cafe, where Shivamadu took out ₹50 from Shanthkumar’s pocket for fun. Heated arguments ensued when Shivamadu refused to return the money despite repeated requests from Shanthkumar. In the melee, Shanthkumar pulled out a knife and stabbed Shivamadu on his chest and escaped.

The others rushed the profusely bleeding Shivamadu to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The Basaveshwaranagar police have taken up a case of murder and efforts are on to track down Shanthkumar.