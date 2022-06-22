Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death in row over ₹50
A 24-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death, allegedly by his friend over a fight for ₹50 at Basaveshwaranagar on Tuesday night.
The deceased has been identified as Shivamadu, a resident of Laggere, and the accused was identified as Shanthkumar, a food delivery executive. According to the police, they both were childhood friends and used to hang out often.
On Tuesday, they, along with others, went to a cyber cafe, where Shivamadu took out ₹50 from Shanthkumar’s pocket for fun. Heated arguments ensued when Shivamadu refused to return the money despite repeated requests from Shanthkumar. In the melee, Shanthkumar pulled out a knife and stabbed Shivamadu on his chest and escaped.
The others rushed the profusely bleeding Shivamadu to a nearby private hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead.
The Basaveshwaranagar police have taken up a case of murder and efforts are on to track down Shanthkumar.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.