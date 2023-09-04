Autorickshaw driver stabbed to death for objecting to man stalking his minor daughter

September 04, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Bengaluru

A 47-year-old autorickshaw driver was stabbed to death for objecting to a young man stalking his minor daughter. The incident occurred at Nanjappa Circle in Ashoknagar police station limits on Saturday night.

The police have arrested the accused Zahid, 20. According to the police, the accused used to stalk the daughter of Anwar Pasha and used to harass her for the last three months.

Anwar Pasha had warned him to back off many times but the accused continued to stalk his daughter.

On Saturday after his daughter complained of harassment by Zahid again, Anwar Pasha went to the accused’s house, and had a heated argument with the family of the accused asking them to advise the accused to mend his ways, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enraged by this, the accused brought a knife from inside the house and stabbed Anwar’s neck and he fell to the ground bleeding profusely. Though he was rushed to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have registered a case of murder against Zahid for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT