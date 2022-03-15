Autorickshaw driver murdered, two arrested in Bengaluru

The police arrested two men for allegedly murdering an autorickshaw driver in J.B. Nagar early Monday morning. According to the police, the accused Madhusoodhan, 29 and Yatish Gowda, 25 were tracked down and arrested within six hours of committing the crime.

The victim has been identified as Manjunath (32) from Doopanahalli. “He had gone to a bar to consume alcohol. When he stepped out, the two men were waiting for him. Manjunath tried to escape, but they chased him down and beat him with an iron rod. He died on the spot,” said the police officer.

The J.B. Nagar police suspect that old rivalry could be the reason behind the murder. Further inquiry is on.