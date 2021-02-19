Autorickshaw driver held

Bengaluru

19 February 2021 00:39 IST

The Bandepalya police have arrested a 19-year-old autorickshaw driver for allegedly breaking into two houses. Around 47 grams of gold jewellery was recovered from him. “The accused, identified as Faizan Ahmed, lives at Thanisandra. While ferrying customers, he would also scout neighbourhoods for locked houses that he could burgle,” said the police.

After picking up people from the doorstep and dropping them at bus stands and railway stations, Faizan would return and break into their homes. Faizan allegedly confessed to the crimes. “With his arrest, two house break-in cases have been detected. Further investigation is on to ascertain his criminal background,” a senior police officer said.

