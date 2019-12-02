Bengaluru

Autorickshaw driver assaults BMTC bus driver

He accused the driver of taking away his business

The JJ Nagar police are on the lookout for an autorickshaw driver who allegedly beat up a BMTC bus driver and threatened him at knife point.

The victim, Ravi S., 40, was heading towards KP Agrahara from City Market when the accused intercepted the bus on Binnipete main road around 7. 15 p.m. The accused pulled him out of the seat and began to beat him mercilessly.

“The accused was angry that he was plying on his route and spoiling his business,” said the police.

According to witnesses, the accused pulled out a knife and threatened to kill the BMTC driver if he did not stop driving the bus.

Passers-by along with the passengers and conductor Papamma rushed to Ravi’s aid. Ravi informed his seniors about the incident and later approached the police to file a complaint along with the registration number of the autorickshaw

