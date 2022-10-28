Autorickshaw driver arrested for stealing valuables of passenger

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 28, 2022 01:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sanjaynagar police have arrested a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver who had allegedly sped away with ₹1.6 lakh and two bags full of clothes and other materials belonging to a passenger on October 14.

The victim, a private firm employee, boarded an autorickshaw belonging to Pawan at Gangamma Circle on October 14 to go to Shanthinagar bus stand. On the way, he asked the driver to stop at Gangenahalli to fetch a bottle of water from a roadside shop.

As soon as the passenger got down, the accused sped away along with the baggage, following which a complaint was filed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sanjaynagar police registered a case and tracked down the accused based on CCTV camera footage and recovered the valuables . Probe revealed that Pawan was involved in an attempt to robbery case in Chandra Layout police station last year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Bangalore
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app