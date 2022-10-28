Autorickshaw driver arrested for stealing valuables of passenger

The Sanjaynagar police have arrested a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver who had allegedly sped away with ₹1.6 lakh and two bags full of clothes and other materials belonging to a passenger on October 14.

The victim, a private firm employee, boarded an autorickshaw belonging to Pawan at Gangamma Circle on October 14 to go to Shanthinagar bus stand. On the way, he asked the driver to stop at Gangenahalli to fetch a bottle of water from a roadside shop.

As soon as the passenger got down, the accused sped away along with the baggage, following which a complaint was filed.

The Sanjaynagar police registered a case and tracked down the accused based on CCTV camera footage and recovered the valuables . Probe revealed that Pawan was involved in an attempt to robbery case in Chandra Layout police station last year.