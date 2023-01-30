ADVERTISEMENT

Autorickshaw driver arrested for stealing cash from passenger in Bengaluru

January 30, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Malleshwaram police on Monday arrested a 50-year-old autorickshaw driver for stealing cash ₹1.5 lakh from a passenger on January 24.

The accused, Rangaswamy, was ferrying a passenger from Gandhi Bazar to Malleshwaram. He stopped the vehicle for a while on the roadside as the passenger wanted to go to a homoeopathy clinic for consultation.

Rangaswamy saw the cash bag left on the passenger seat and sped away.

Based on a complaint, the police checked the CCTV footage from in and around, tracked down the autorickshaw and arrested him. During the investigation, the accused confessed that since he had borrowed a huge amount of loan, and was unable to repay it, he stole the cash to clear the debt.

Related Topics

Bangalore / crime

CONNECT WITH US