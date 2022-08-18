Autorickshaw driver arrested for killing sex worker in Bengaluru

ADVERTISEMENT

Bommanahalli police arrested a 28-year-old autorickshaw driver who bludgeoned a sex worker to death to rob her money and mobile phone before dumping her body near Madivala lake on August 11.

The accused Imran, resident of Anjanapura had met the victim twice and on August 11, he took her again to the Madivala lake bed where he bludgeoned her to death with a boulder and escaped with her purse containing mobile phone and cash ₹3500.

“It was a very challenging case for us right from the beginning. The body of the victim bore no clues on the crime or the identity. Once we identified the victim, we managed to track down the accused after going through an exhaustive amount of footage with poor lighting. We managed to stitch the images, join the dots and were able to identify and arrest the accused,” C.K. Baba, DCP South East, who supervised the case, said.

With the help of photographs of the dead body, the police circulated around the city and also checked for any missing complaint. With the help of local intelligence, the police managed to identify the deceased and through her husband got to know about her mobile number.

The police kept the phone on tracker and analysed the call record details and found that the victim had dialed the last number of the accused, which he had shared with her an hour before committing the crime.

Meanwhile, the police also analysed as many footages from as many as 80 CCTV cameras starting from in and around the scene of crime before zeroing in on the accused in Jayanagar.

A detailed questioning led him to confess that he blackmailed her threatening to inform police about her profession. But, when the victim refused to give him money the accused decided to kill her and escaped with her purse. The police have arrested the accused under murder and robbery and remanded him to judicial custody.