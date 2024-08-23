Automated cloth bag vending machine installed on Church Street  

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has said automated cloth bag vending machines will soon be installed in markets across Bengaluru.

As an initial experiment, one of these machines was installed in front of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) office on Church Street, which was inaugurated on Friday (August 23) by Mr Khandre. It dispenses a cloth bag when two coins of ₹2 are inserted. Additionally, a QR code has been integrated, allowing customers to purchase bags through digital payments as well.

The green bag provided by KSPCB has a capacity to hold up to 10 kg.

Mr. Khandre directed the Environment Department to develop plans to promote the production of eco-friendly products in order to find innovative solutions to prevent environmental pollution. He stated that single-use plastics have caused severe harm to the environment, and there is a need to formulate an action plan to encourage the production of eco-friendly alternatives.

“Global warming and climate change have become challenges for the entire world. In such a scenario, even small measures taken for the protection of nature and the environment can have a significant impact in the long run,” he said. He also emphasised the need to encourage research to find innovative and modern technology-based solutions to control pollution in addition to traditional methods.

He stressed the need to promote the use of biodegradable materials as alternatives to single-use plastic carry bags, bottles, spoons, plates, and cups, which are harmful to the environment. The Minister said the Urban Development Department should take urgent action on the proposal submitted to allow the manufacture, storage, and sale of biodegradable plant-based polylactic acid polymer carry bags.