Bengaluru

Auto union launches aggregator app

Amidst tussle between the Transport Department and taxi aggregators, an Auto Union in the city has launched its own mobile app ‘Namma Yatri’ providing auto services.

General secretary of Auto Rickshaw Drivers’ Union of Bengaluru T.M. Rudramurthy said that the new mobile app that was officially launched on November 1 will protect the interest of both drivers and passengers. He said that government fixed fares are collected from passengers and a fee of ₹10 collected for pick up distance.

He further added that the driver can ask up to ₹30 over and above the fare (the app says this as nominal additional courtesy fee) provided the passengers agree to pay. He maintained that 16,000 drivers have registered on their platform and 20,000 passengers have downloaded the app.


