Auto travel to cost more from today

Bengaluru

01 December 2021 02:32 IST

Basic fare fixed at ₹ 30, ₹15 for every subsequent km

Travelling by an autorickshaw will be more expensive from Wednesday, December 1. Passengers have to shell out ₹30 for the first 2 kms and ₹15 for every km thereon.

Three weeks ago, the regional transport authority had revised the fare with effect from December 1.

As per the revised fare, the night fare — between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. — will be the new minimum fare plus half of that.

The waiting fare after the first five minutes will be ₹5 per 15 minutes, and the luggage fare will be free up to 20 kg, and ₹5 per 20 kg over that. The maximum luggage weight is 50 kg.

Auto drivers have time till February 2022 to re-calibrate their digital meters as per the revised fare. Till then, drivers have to display a chart of the revised fare and collect the applicable fare from the passengers.