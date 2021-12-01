Bengaluru

Auto travel to cost more from today

Auto drivers have time till February 2022 to re-calibrate their digital meters as per the revised fare.   | Photo Credit: File photo

Travelling by an autorickshaw will be more expensive from Wednesday, December 1. Passengers have to shell out ₹30 for the first 2 kms and ₹15 for every km thereon.

Three weeks ago, the regional transport authority had revised the fare with effect from December 1.

As per the revised fare, the night fare — between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. — will be the new minimum fare plus half of that.

The waiting fare after the first five minutes will be ₹5 per 15 minutes, and the luggage fare will be free up to 20 kg, and ₹5 per 20 kg over that. The maximum luggage weight is 50 kg.

Auto drivers have time till February 2022 to re-calibrate their digital meters as per the revised fare. Till then, drivers have to display a chart of the revised fare and collect the applicable fare from the passengers.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 1, 2021 2:34:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/auto-travel-to-cost-more-from-today/article37781329.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY