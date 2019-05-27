Auto LPG stations need trade licence, says HC

The Karnataka High Court on Monday held that the the auto LPG dispensing stations in the city cannot be exempted from obtaining a trade licence from the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) under the provisions of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act.

Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav passed the order while disposing a petition filed by Sipani Energy Limited, which has questioned the BBMP’s order for closure of an auto LPG outlet on T. Mariyappa Road, 100 feet road, Jayanagar 1st block.

The BBMP had ordered closure of the outlet after Chapalamma and Pleagamma Devasthanagala Abhivruddi Trust complained that the company had not obtained a no objection letter from the trust, which has a property on one side of the auto LPG outlet.

While the court upheld BBMP’s contention that an auto LPG dispensation station cannot be established sans a trade licence, it did not accept BBMPs argument that a no objection letter from the neighbour is essential for applying for a trade licence in the present case as the property is situated in a commercial zone as per the Revised Master Plan 2015.