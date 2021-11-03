Auto drivers demand immediate fare revision

A representational image.

Bengaluru

03 November 2021 00:10 IST

Auto drivers are unhappy with the State Government’s delay in announcing revised fares even as fuel prices continue to rise. The Auto Drivers’ Union affiliated to CITU on Tuesday announced that it will stage a protest on November 9 if the authorities continue to delay announcing the fare revision.

C.N. Sreenivas, general secretary of the union, demanded that the State Government revise fares at the earliest as auto drivers are reeling under the steep rise in LPG rates. The price of LPG jumped from ₹58 to ₹66 per litre on November 1, he said.

“Where will we go if the State Government increases LPG by ₹8 per litre? It is becoming extremely difficult to run autos with such a price hike. Fuel prices increase every month but auto fares have not been revised for years,” said an autorickshaw driver.

Autorickshaw drivers were expecting a revision to be announced in the first week of October. Transport Minister B. Sriramulu told presspersons in September that he would discuss the revised fares with the Chief Minister and announce them after a week.

At the time, sources said the minimum fare was likely to be hiked to ₹30 from ₹25, while the per kilometre rate was expected to increase to ₹15 from ₹13.