ADVERTISEMENT

Auto drivers demand excess fare even at pre-fixed stands in Bengaluru

February 06, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Auto drivers demand fare on par with the fare for the same destination on aggregator apps

Jahnavi T. R.

Autorickshaw stand at Mahatma Gandhi Metro station in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have revived pre-fixed auto stands across the city in an attempt to resolve what has been an eternal problem: auto drivers haggling for excess fares over the meter.

However, even at these stands, the police personnel themselves are allegedly nudging passengers to pay more fare over the meter, many people now complain. 

A social media user on Monday wrote about how a BTP officer, posted at the M.G. Road prepaid auto stand, urged the user to pay ₹10 more than the pre-fixed rate, as the driver did not want to take the ride otherwise.

Even at pre-fixed auto stands, drivers often check what is the fare for the destination in aggregator apps, like Ola and Uber, which is usually higher than the autorickshaw meter fare, and demand the same and refuse to come otherwise. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Auto unions also acknowledged that at some stands, these problems are prevalent. “We do not know exactly if there is a nexus at the newly established stands, but near the city railway station, there is definitely some kind of understanding between the police and the auto drivers,” said C.N. Srinivasan, of the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU).

He added that it had come to their notice that drivers demand extra fare over the prescribed meter fare, as they have realised that people are ready to pay higher fares on transport apps.  

When quizzed on the issue, M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, said: “The prepaid stand at the railway station is managed by the railway police. But in our stands, the approximate fare is indicated and the passengers should pay accordingly. If the driver or the officer asks them to pay more, then they should bring it to our notice”. 

In 2022, the BTP booked 2,183 cases against auto drivers for refusal to go for hire and 2,179 cases for demanding excess fare.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US