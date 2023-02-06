Auto drivers demand excess fare even at pre-fixed stands in Bengaluru

February 06, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have revived pre-fixed auto stands across the city in an attempt to resolve what has been an eternal problem: auto drivers haggling for excess fares over the meter.

However, even at these stands, the police personnel themselves are allegedly nudging passengers to pay more fare over the meter, many people now complain.

A social media user on Monday wrote about how a BTP officer, posted at the M.G. Road prepaid auto stand, urged the user to pay ₹10 more than the pre-fixed rate, as the driver did not want to take the ride otherwise.

Even at pre-fixed auto stands, drivers often check what is the fare for the destination in aggregator apps, like Ola and Uber, which is usually higher than the autorickshaw meter fare, and demand the same and refuse to come otherwise.

Auto unions also acknowledged that at some stands, these problems are prevalent. “We do not know exactly if there is a nexus at the newly established stands, but near the city railway station, there is definitely some kind of understanding between the police and the auto drivers,” said C.N. Srinivasan, of the Autorickshaw Drivers’ Union (ARDU).

He added that it had come to their notice that drivers demand extra fare over the prescribed meter fare, as they have realised that people are ready to pay higher fares on transport apps.

When quizzed on the issue, M.A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru, said: “The prepaid stand at the railway station is managed by the railway police. But in our stands, the approximate fare is indicated and the passengers should pay accordingly. If the driver or the officer asks them to pay more, then they should bring it to our notice”.

In 2022, the BTP booked 2,183 cases against auto drivers for refusal to go for hire and 2,179 cases for demanding excess fare.