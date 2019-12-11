Auto driver nabs chain-snatcher, returns jewellery to woman

An autorickshaw driver, who was going about his day, turned into a hero overnight after managing to catch a chain-snatcher and return the piece of jewellery safely to a woman on the busy Marathahalli junction on Sunday.

Appreciating his bravery, Anucheth M.N., Deputy Commissioner of Police(Whitefield division), rewarded the driver identified as Hanumanth with ₹10,000.

According to the police, Hanumanth was heading towards HAL to pick up a passenger when he noticed a woman screaming “kalla kalla” (thief) and running after a two-wheeler.

On noticing this, Hanumanth chased the accused and intercepted his vehicle. The unsuspecting motorist collided with the autorickshaw and fell down. Before he could get down from the autorickshaw, the accused tried to flee but Hanumanth, with the help of another motorist Nitin Kumar, chased and caught the thief.

Hanumanth’s autorickshaw was partially damaged in the melee.

The duo recovered a part of the gold chain weighing around 12 grams from him. The victim, who came running behind them, thanked them and returned after getting her chain.

Meanwhile, Hanumanth and Nitin alerted the control room and handed over the accused over to a Hoysala team, which arrived within a few minutes.

The police said that the accused identified as Vignesh was a habitual offender.

The entire act was caught on CCTV camera from a nearby area. The Marathahalli police have taken up a case.