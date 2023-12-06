Auto driver hacked to death in Bengaluru

December 06, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

An auto driver was hacked to death by an unidentified gang of assailants in Timber Layout, Byatarayanapura, on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 p.m. when Arun, 24, also a resident of the same area, was hanging around with other auto drivers.

A gang of six to seven assailants who came on bikes targeted Arun and hacked him to death before fleeing the spot. He was killed on the spot, said the police.

The Byatarayanapura police have registered a murder case and are analysing CCTV camera footage from nearby areas to identify the assailants.

Arun was to marry in a few days and the police suspect that the murder may have happened over his fiancee.

