Auto driver, cousin arrested for killing old friend to live with his wife

The Kempegowdanagar police on Wednesday arrested a 28-year-old autorickshaw driver, who, along with his cousin, allegedly murdered his friend to be with his wife.

The accused Sanju M.S, a native of Mandya, was separated from his wife and was homeless. He was given shelter by his friend Karthik K.V., 25, a resident of Srinagar, who allowed him to stay at his house and also use his autorickshaw to eke out a living.

While Sanju would drive the auto during the day time, Karthik would go for the night shift, leaving Sanju at home. However, Sanju had an affair with Karthik’s wife Ranjitha for the last three months.

Rajintha allegedly told Sanju that Karthik was getting money out of his ancestral property’s share and they decided to kill Karthik, the police said.

As per the plan, Sanju and his cousin Subramanya, 20, from Hassan, took Karthik out on July 29 on the pretext of a party in the autorickshaw near Channapatna.

After a few drinks, Sanju allegedly bludgeoned Karthik and crushed his head. The duo later stuffed the body in a gunny bag and disposed it near a stormwater drain near Rajarajeshwari Medical College, the police added.

After returning home, Sanju and Ranjitha lived in the house and on Sunday, Ranjitha went to the K.G. Nagar police and filed a missing complaint.

However, the police conducted a background check on Ranjitha and verified the call record details of Karthik and Sanju before the latter was picked up. A detailed questioning led him to confess to the murder.

Based on the confession, the police arrested Sanju and Subramanya and recovered the weapon used to kill Karthik. They also recovered the highly decomposed body from the drain on Wednesday.

The police also arrested Ranjitha.