Auto driver arrested for robbing passenger at knifepoint

An autorickshaw driver and his friend, who allegedly robbed a passenger at knifepoint, were arrested by Govindarajanagar Police on Thursday. Manteppa, 52, and his friend Shivakumar, 32, are residents of Nandini Layout.

Ramakrishnaiah, a resident of Shivanahalli, boarded Manteppa’s auto at Navarang Circle around 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Shivakumar was also in the vehicle.

They allegedly took the passenger to an isolated spot near Govindarajanagar and forced him at knifepoint to hand over his mobile phone and ₹900. They then allegedly warned him that he would be killed if he informed the police.

Undeterred, Ramakrishnaiah did complain to Govindarajanagar Police who, after scanning CCTV footage, identified the vehicle and arrested the two within a couple of hours of the crime. The victim’s mobile phone and ₹500 were recovered from their possession.

