Auto, cab, and bus drivers in Bengaluru navigate scorching heat with traffic

April 08, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - Bengaluru:

As the sun beats down on the bustling streets of Bengaluru this year coupled with a water crisis, the city’s auto, cab, and bus drivers find themselves facing a challenge - coping with the scorching summer heat while navigating through traffic-laden roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The summer months are always tough for us,” says Shivaraju H.M., an auto driver from Rajajinagar. “However, this year, the heat gets unbearable inside the auto, and there’s no escaping it. But we have to keep working to make ends meet. When I’m out driving my auto on the roads, I can feel the intense heat from the pavement. There are times when I simply can’t continue my duties because of the oppressive heat,” he added.

Similarly, cab drivers, who spend long hours behind the wheel, are finding ways to cope with the heat. “I make sure to keep a bottle of chilled water with me,” shares Shashi Kumar, a cab driver from Laggere working with a popular ride-hailing service. “Staying hydrated is key, especially when you’re stuck in traffic for hours. I also try to take short breaks in shaded areas whenever possible. Given the high fuel prices, I’m unable to keep the air conditioning on constantly. However, I’ve recently installed a small fan on my side of the car, providing some relief from the heat,” Mr. Shashi Kumar said.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus drivers, responsible for ferrying lakhs of commuters across the city and other districts every day, the challenge is even greater. The heat is impacting both their mental and physical well-being, as they endure shifts lasting over eight hours each day.

“Driving a bus is tough both mentally and physically during summer. We have to sit for long hours and stick to a tight schedule in heavy traffic, while keeping passengers safe. Without air conditioning, it feels like sitting in an oven. The heat and the noise from the engine really take a toll on us, making it easy to lose our temper over small issues,” Shivanna K., a BMTC bus driver said.

Rajashekhar V., a KSRTC bus driver, emphasised the importance of acknowledging challenges faced by drivers. “It’s important for people to recognise the physical and mental toll that prolonged exposure to heat can take on us. Simple gestures of gratitude and support can go a long way in boosting our morale and motivating us to continue our work. Driving the bus for 600 km every day, I witness how some people fail to grasp the immense pressure we endure in this heat. However, it’s heartening to see many people offering us water whenever we make stops at bus stands.”

Mr. Rajashekhar says that he carries a minimum of five litres of water during his shift, both for himself and the conductor. However, this amount often needs to be refilled as it proves insufficient to meet their hydration needs throughout the duty.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.