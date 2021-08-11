Authority proposed for maintenance of arterial, sub-arterial roads

Bengaluru

11 August 2021 06:42 IST

After a separate board was constituted to handle solid waste management, the government is thinking of constituting another authority for the maintenance of 860 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city. This was one of the discussion points at a meeting on Bengaluru’s development chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by city MLAs, Ministers and officials from various civic agencies, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL). A release from the CM’s office stated that the board would also be responsible for tackling congestion issues on these thoroughfares. However, no formal decision has yet been taken in this regard.

Officials also discussed bringing the BBMP under the purview of the Karnataka Local Fund Authorities Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2003. This will ensure that only projects that are implementable within the budgetary allocations are planned and taken up.

Ongoing works

Mr. Bommai directed officials to expedite all ongoing works and ensure they are completed in a time-bound manner with no room for corruption.

Civic agencies must work as a team for the city’s development and take into confidence the elected representatives, he said, while reiterating that development programmes and projects chalked out by former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa would be continued.

Streetlights

The BBMP was also directed to convert at least 3 lakh streetlights to LED lights by the year-end, besides taking up immediate repairs of roads damaged by the rains. Officials have to submit project proposals by October to be taken up under the third phase of the CM’s Nagarothana Scheme.

Smart City projects

He also told the officials to expedite all Smart City projects that were in the last stages, apart from work on eight different flyovers that are under various stages of completion.

While stating that a separate meeting would be held to discuss stormwater drains, the Chief Minister directed the BWSSB to take up repairs and maintenance of the 8,000 borewells in the 110 villages in BBMP limits.