Authority on the anvil to address Bengaluru’s traffic woes

A Bill to enable its formation to be tabled in the coming session of the State Legislature

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 08, 2022 22:34 IST

Traffic jams due to delay in metro work in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH K.

The government has decided to form a separate authority to manage traffic woes in and around Bengaluru, and a Bill to enable its formation will be tabled in the coming session of the State Legislature, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Talking to reporters after attending a meeting chaired by Union Surface Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari here on Thursday on Bengaluru’s roads and traffic density, he said projects have been undertaken by multiple agencies, including National Highways Authority of India, BBMP, BDA, BMRDA and PWD, and a holistic approach is needed for better coordination. Railways and Metro will be made part of the authority for traffic management, he said.

“The cooperation of the Government of India has been sought in this effort, as several national highways pass through Bengaluru city,” said the Chief Minister.

Mr. Bommai said the railway station at Baiyappanahalli will use multipurpose pillar construction technology that is useful for metro, flyover and road. The extent of land acquisition will be less if they use this new technology of a single pillar for three-level transport system, he said.

New UGD system

The Chief Minister said the work on Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway must be speeded up, but now problems of storm-water drain system had surfaced. “The Union Minister has issued directions to go for a new UGD system in places where rainwater collects and where it may accumulate,” he said, adding that the Minister has promised to get it done in the coming days.

