Authorities mull fine for public urination in Cubbon Park

People usually go to Cubbon Park for their morning and evening walks and for day picnics to enjoy the greenery. But many are irked by the unwelcome sight of public urination, even by some regular visitors. Following demands for action from regular visitors, the Horticulture Department has now decided to impose a penalty of ₹100 for anyone caught urinating in public in the park.

“There are some regular walkers who relieve themselves in the park. There are also some who walk through the park to their workplaces and stop at the same spots to relieve themselves,” said Sunitha Kumar, Cubbon Park Conservation Committee.

Demanding action from the Horticulture Department, which maintains Cubbon Park, Smitha Rao, another regular visitor, said: “Natural resources are available for our use and not abuse. If there is abuse, there needs to be action.”

The Horticulture Department said that there are five pay-and-use toilets inside Cubbon Park which are run by the Swachh City Foundation and the Save People Foundation. One is near Balbhavan, the others are near the UB City entry gate, the K.R. Circle entry gate, behind the band stand, and near the Hudson Circle entry gate.

Poor maintenance

However, visitors said that the poor maintenance of the existing toilets and a lack of proper signage are also some things which need to be looked after by the department to reduce public urination instances.

“A couple of toilets do not open on time. For instance, one near Siddalingaiah Circle does not open until the morning batch of walkers are gone. Moreover, the conditions of the toilets are very bad, and even caregivers do not have proper areas to sit. There are no lady janitors also,” Ms. Kumar said. “They should also put up signages instructing people not to relieve themselves and also the directions for toilets,” she added.

The department, although it did not have a penalty system until now, is considering implementing one soon. “We will ask all our guards to pull up people who relieve themselves in the open and levy a penalty of ₹100. We will also put up signages,” said D.S. Ramesh, Director, Horticulture Department.