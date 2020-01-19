Australian civilian honour for Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon chairperson and managing director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has been awarded the Order of Australia, the country’s highest civilian honour, for her significant contribution towards advancing bilateral relationship with Australia.

The recognition is given to foreign nationals who have made an outstanding contribution to Australia or humanity at large. Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw is the fourth Indian to receive it after master batsman Sachin Tendulkar in 2012, former Attorney General of India, Soli Jehangir Sorabjee in 2006 and Mother Teresa in 1982.

Australia’s High Commissioner to India, Harinder Sidhu, said, “Kiran is a tireless champion of Australia-India commercial, educational, government and people-to-people links. She is a pioneer, an inventor, a bio pharmacist par excellence, a philanthropist, and an international role model for women in STEM.”

Ms. Mazumdar-Shaw in her response said, “I am deeply grateful to the Australian government for this great honour. I do hope that technology will be the great economic connector in the future as we build a sustainable world where bush fires and floods, diseases and pollution are no longer life threatening but challenges that we learn to manage and mitigate through responsible behaviour and innovative technologies.”