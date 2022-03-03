The exhibition features about 100 photos by Sudeesh Yezhuvath, a Bengaluru-based IT entrepreneur

Sudeesh Yezhuvath, a Bengaluru based IT entrepreneur, visited Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial in 2018. During the tour, his tour guide told him, “We preserve this as a museum because the world should know that this happened and this can happen in any country, at any time.”

Sudeesh reckoned the place is still relevant across the globe. So, he captured it with his camera. The photographs will be displayed at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath from March 3 to 12. The exhibition, titled ‘Yours Is Not To Reason Why’ is curated by renowned visual artist Murali Cheeroth, who is also the Chairman of Kerala Lalithakala Akademi and Jayaraj Sundaresan, an Urbanist and Human Geographer based in the UK.

The show was conducted in Kochi in the Durbar Hall Gallery from October 16 to 29 last year. It was received very well with more than 2,000 people attending the show, says Sudeesh. The exhibition consists of about 100 photographs and will also have video installations and an assortment of important books that have been imported from the Auschwitz-Birkenau museum.

An online discussion between Imogen Dalziel, who is the Programme Co-ordinator for the Holocaust and Genocide Research Partnership, and Jayaraj Sunderesan has been scheduled for March 5, 5.30 pm.