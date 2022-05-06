Attention-diversion thefts cracked

The Byadarahalli police have cracked a recent case wherein two men on a bike diverted the attention of a businessman saying his car tyre had a puncture, and when he got down to check the tyre, made away with ₹8 lakh cash kept in a bag on the front seat on March 4. The arrested have been identified as Karthik and Gopi, both residents of the city. The police claimed to have cracked five similar cases reported in Basaveshwaranagar, Chandra Layout and Byadarahalli, and said they had recovered ₹5.65 lakh from the accused.

In another case, the Byadarahalli police arrested two persons who used to steal bikes and scooters parked in front of houses. They Vikas and Jayarama, both residents of Byadarahalli. The police recovered three two wheelers worth ₹1.5 lakh from the accused.