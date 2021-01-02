Attendance in colleges, schools improves on Day 2

02 January 2021 22:50 IST

The second day of schools and pre-university (PU) colleges opening saw attendance increase as more students physically reported to class on Saturday.

This, according to Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, was because of the confidence that parents had in the measures taken by the government for the safety of their children. Schools reopened for students of classes 10 and 12, while Vidyagama scheme was restarted for students of classes 6 to 9 on January 1.

According to a press release, of the 3.3 lakh students enrolled in 5,492 PU colleges in the State, 1.09 lakh students attended physical classes on Saturday, taking the attendance percentage to 33.04. Similarly, of the 9.29 lakh students in class 10 across 16,850 schools, 4.25 lakh attended physical classes taking the attendance percentage to 45.84.

The Minister reviewed the attendance and other measures taken in many schools in Ramanagaram, Magadi, and Bengaluru.

He also claimed that several parents were appreciative of the SOPs in place in the schools and acknowledged that many students were following mask wearing, hand washing, and social distancing protocols. He added that the attendance percentage may increase further Monday onwards, and that there was pressure from some section of parents to reopen schools for other classes as well.

The Minister said that for the SSLC and PUC board examinations, the syllabus was being revised so as to not burden students. The preparatory examination timetable will be released shortly, he said.

Reopening put off

With 10 teachers of different schools in Gadag district testing positive for COVID-19, the school reopening had been put off, the Minister said.