Attempt-to-murder accused on the run for 5 years caught

December 07, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The night beat police team of Rajagopal Nagar station with the help of mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems caught a man who is an accused in an attempt to murder case in Mandya district, and has been on the run for the last five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant sub-inspector, Ravikumar, and his colleagues were patrolling the streets near Uro farm junction on Monday night when they noticed a man moving suspiciously.

The accused was intercepted and from the police records it was found that he has been on the run for five years.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused was brought to the station, and a detailed probe led him to confess that he was involved in an attempt to murder case reported in KRS police station in Mandya district in 2010. The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, and he came out on bail in 2017.

Soon, he escaped to Bengaluru and lived in Laggere under a different identity and was driving an autorickshaw to eke out a living.

The accused was handed over to Mandya police. This is the second case since November. The Yeshwantpur police had earlier caught a 35-year-old accused in a murder case, who had been on the run for the last 12 years after coming out on bail. Sub-inspector Raju C. and staff, who were on night patrol, confronted and arrested Ramesh, who was moving suspiciously on 1st Main BK Nagar late in the night.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US