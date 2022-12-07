Attempt-to-murder accused on the run for 5 years caught

December 07, 2022 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The night beat police team of Rajagopal Nagar station with the help of mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems caught a man who is an accused in an attempt to murder case in Mandya district, and has been on the run for the last five years.

Assistant sub-inspector, Ravikumar, and his colleagues were patrolling the streets near Uro farm junction on Monday night when they noticed a man moving suspiciously.

The accused was intercepted and from the police records it was found that he has been on the run for five years.

The accused was brought to the station, and a detailed probe led him to confess that he was involved in an attempt to murder case reported in KRS police station in Mandya district in 2010. The accused was arrested and remanded to judicial custody, and he came out on bail in 2017.

Soon, he escaped to Bengaluru and lived in Laggere under a different identity and was driving an autorickshaw to eke out a living.

The accused was handed over to Mandya police. This is the second case since November. The Yeshwantpur police had earlier caught a 35-year-old accused in a murder case, who had been on the run for the last 12 years after coming out on bail. Sub-inspector Raju C. and staff, who were on night patrol, confronted and arrested Ramesh, who was moving suspiciously on 1st Main BK Nagar late in the night.