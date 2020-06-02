Bengaluru

Attempt to abduct newborn from hospital room

The Bellandur police are on the lookout for an unidentified man who attempted to steal a newborn boy from a well-known hospital on Outer Ring Road in the wee hours of Monday. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. when the mother, Lavanya, and a relative, Geetha, were sleeping in their room.

“Lavanya was admitted to the hospital on May 29. She delivered a baby boy. The mother and baby were shifted to room no. 106 on the first floor of the hospital,” said the police.

While they were sleeping, the accused entered the room and picked up the baby from the cradle. He was about to leave when the baby started crying. The mother and the relative immediately woke up and started shouting for help.

“Sending trouble, the accused left the baby and ran out of the room. He escaped through the back door of the hospital. Staff and security personnel conducted a search but it was too late,” the police added.

Based on the complaint filed by the family, the police have registered a case against the unidentified man charging him under Section 363 ( kidnapping) of the Indian penal code. The police have also booked the hospital for negligence.

