Attack on policeman

A 58-year-old assistant sub-inspector was allegedly assaulted by a group of men who were transporting cattle illegally.

Police said, “They attacked Govindaraju during a routine check of vehicles near BEL bus stop in Jalahalli early Friday morning, and pushed him off the vehicle. Fortunately, he sustained only minor injuries.”

Govindaraju, along with his colleagues, pursued the vehicle and caught two of the men. They seized three heads of cattle that were being transported illegally to a slaughterhouse in K.G. Halli.

In his complaint, Govindaraju said that when he stopped and approached the transport vehicle, one of the men pushed him to the ground and asked the driver to proceed. The man who attacked Govindaraju was identified as Khalandar. He managed to evade the police.

Govindaraju sustained minor injuries and was admitted to a hospital.

The Jalahalli police booked the driver Sirajuddin and his associate Hanumanthaiah.