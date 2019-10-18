Attack on Hebbal MLA

Kothanur police have filed an attempt to murder case against a 35-year-old person who allegedly tried to stab Congress MLA from Hebbal Byrathi Suresh after a road accident. The accused has been identified as Shivakumar alias Shivu who is a carpenter.

The accused allegedly followed the MLA’s car and rammed into the vehicle. After this, he got into an altercation with the driver of the car. When the MLA got down from the car, Shivu continued to argue and allegedly tried to stab him with a knife. The MLA was saved by his gunman and bystanders.

The accused was handed over to local police. The MLA was unhurt. Bhimashankar S. Guled DCP (North-East) said that police are probing the incident.

The MLA told mediapersons that he knows the family of the accused. “He lives near my residence. I do not know the motive behind this act. I do not have any personal animosity with him. He is from a poor family. Years ago, I had helped the family construct a house. I am shocked by the incident. The Home minister and higher-ups in the police department called me up after the incident. Police are probing the incident. The truth will come out after the probe.”