ATM robbers get 7-year jail term
A city court sentenced five members of a gang that had robbed ₹44 lakh from an ATM cash refill vehicle, along with the vehicle, in 2012 in Gangammanagudi police station limits to seven years imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹20,000 on each of them.
On July 27, 2012 around 3:30 p.m., five men attacked a security guard and drove away the ATM cash refill vehicle that was parked to refill cash in a SBI ATM on Ramachandrapura Main Road. All the five men were arrested and a charge-sheet filed subsequently. The city court convicted all the five and sentenced them to seven years in prison.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.