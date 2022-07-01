Bengaluru

ATM robbers get 7-year jail term

A city court sentenced five members of a gang that had robbed ₹44 lakh from an ATM cash refill vehicle, along with the vehicle, in 2012 in Gangammanagudi police station limits to seven years imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹20,000 on each of them. 

On July 27, 2012 around 3:30 p.m., five men attacked a security guard and drove away the ATM cash refill vehicle that was parked to refill cash in a SBI ATM on Ramachandrapura Main Road. All the five men were arrested and a charge-sheet filed subsequently. The city court convicted all the five and sentenced them to seven years in prison.


