ATM robbers get 7-year jail term

Staff Reporter July 01, 2022 20:12 IST

A city court sentenced five members of a gang that had robbed ₹44 lakh from an ATM cash refill vehicle, along with the vehicle, in 2012 in Gangammanagudi police station limits to seven years imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹20,000 on each of them.

On July 27, 2012 around 3:30 p.m., five men attacked a security guard and drove away the ATM cash refill vehicle that was parked to refill cash in a SBI ATM on Ramachandrapura Main Road. All the five men were arrested and a charge-sheet filed subsequently. The city court convicted all the five and sentenced them to seven years in prison.