At this station, police do burpees and crunches every day

Bengaluru

04 July 2021 01:16 IST

This is part of fitness initiative introduced during lockdown

Over the last few weeks, residents living near C.K. Achukattu police station would observe police personnel gathering outside the station every night. However, instead of the usual end-of-day roll call, staff were seen doing stretches, burpees, and crunches, under the supervision of trained personnel.

This is part of a fitness initiative introduced by inspector R. Janardhan last month during the lockdown. He roped in professional sportspersons from Sports Authority of India to oversee the training. “It’s a daily half-hour quick exercise under the supervision of a team of gymnasts from the Sports Authority of India. The aim is to ensure that personnel are fit,” said Mr. Janardhan.

The regimen developed organically. During the lockdown, staff would assemble at the station for a dinner meeting and to get the next day’s assignments.

Mr. Janardhan, who has a sports background, noticed that many of the personnel looked exhausted and lacked motivation. He decided that team-building exercises would boost morale. Some form of exercise and physical activity was the answer.

Initially, the exercise regimen was voluntary, but soon all the staff joined in and started friendly competitions against each other with the aim of improving their performance while on duty on ground.

“As word spread, a team of sports personalities volunteered to teach us,” he added. Some of the people who volunteered to help police personnel train included top gymnasts Ujwal and Uday Naidu.

“In the one month since we started training, the physical appearance of many police personnel started to change. Team morale also improved,” said the inspector. “We have enhanced the routine from simple running to training in tackling armed and unarmed opponents during arrest and self-defence.”

Police personnel noticed that their performance on the ground started to improve. “We used to exercise like this while undergoing police training in the academy. But after taking up posts, it is difficult to have a lengthy workout regimen due to unscheduled work hours. However, the quick training session at the station every day really helped,” a police officer said.

Harish Pandey, DCP, South, commended the initiative. “Our job requires physical as well as mental endurance. It is important that personnel are trained on how to stay fit and alert without injuring themselves,” he said.