At least two in each taluk to be upgraded as PM-Shri schools across State from next academic year

December 14, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Department of School Education and Literacy has decided to launch the PM-Shri (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme in the State from 2023-24, by upgrading at least two schools in each taluk under it.

As many as 474 schools will be upgraded, among the 12,494 which are eligible (called “benchmark schools”) to apply for the scheme. The Samagra Shikshana Karnataka (SSK) will be implementing this scheme.

What is the scheme

The PM-SHRI is a Union government-sponsored scheme that aims to strengthen existing schools, and a total of 14,500 at a cost of ₹27,360 crore will be upgraded over five years. The cost of implementation will be split in a 60:40 ratio between the Centre and the States and Union Territories.

Under this scheme, students will be empowered with 21st century skills to achieve the objectives of the National Education Policy 2020.

The key feature of this scheme are improvement of school infrastructure, early childhood care and education among others. Schools developed under the scheme are to serve as model schools.

“Pedagogy adopted in these schools will be more experiential, holistic, integrated, toy-based, discovery-oriented, learner-centric, discussion-based, and enjoyable,” says the official note on the scheme.

Selection procedure

The SSK will soon call online applications from schools which have Unified District Information System For Education plus (UDISE+) code. Schools that fulfil the minimum benchmark will be shortlisted.

Teams from the States and the Kendriya Vidyalaya or the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools will visit the applicant institution to inspect and recommend the selected schools to the Ministry of Education. The Ministry will select a maximum of two schools from a block or urban local body, as applicable.

Before applying for applications, consent letter from the concerned gram panchyat will be required. B.B. Kaveri, State Planning Director of SSK, has written to the Commissioner, Panchayat Raj Department, in this regard.

“The PM-SHRI is a unique project of the Union government to upgrade government schools across the nation. They have a target of 14,500 schools in the country and over 18 lakh students will get the benefit from this scheme,” said B.C. Nagesh, Minister for School Education and Literacy.