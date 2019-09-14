Bengaluru

At least 5 injured as bus catches fire near Tumakuru

The bus caught fire in the early hours of Saturday

The bus caught fire in the early hours of Saturday   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

More than five passengers have sustained burn injuries after a private bus travelling from Vijayapura to Bengaluru caught fire near Urukere on the outskirts of Tumakuru in the early hours of Saturday.

According to Tumakuru rural police, 30 passengers were travelling in the bus.

The injured are being treated at Tumakuru district government hospital and a private hospital in Tumakuru.

The injured passengers include Prasad (of Yadagir district), Tousif Mehmood Pasha and Shabbir of Thalikote, and Abhi of Kembhavi.

