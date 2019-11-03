At Kanakapura Road, it’s a mix of potholes, utility work and dust

While the BBMP may be working overtime to fill potholes, there’s been little respite for residents who live along Kanakapura Road and motorists. Besides craters, constant digging by utilities makes travelling on this road a nightmare.

“There’s been little respite. First, it was Namma Metro work followed by work on laying a gas pipe and then projects by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB),” said a resident.

Kanakapura Road is one of the prominent routes which connects to NICE Road allowing motorists to access Electronics City.

Pratima, a motorist, said, “When the BMRCL was building metro pillars, motorists suffered as the width of the road had shrunk considerably. Now, the metro is nearing completion, but there is still no relief. Stretches were dug up for utility work, but were not restored properly.”

Water-logging after a spate of rains is another irritant. Shopowners, many of who blame the bad condition of the road to a drop in patronage, say that potholes simply reappear with every rain. On sunny days, the stretch is dust-ridden.

Lack of pavements

"It is not only potholes. Motorists are also suffering a lot due to dust. In the absence of good footpaths, pedestrians find it very difficult to walk on the road,” said Sumitha K., a resident.

Over the years, the area saw a rise in residential and commercial buildings on either side of Kanakapura Road. However, the road infrastructure itself has failed to keep up.

"I travel by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus towards Banashankari from Bayyanapalya every day to go to college, but the commute has only become worse,” said Simren Pandey, a resident.

Accidents

Motorists blame the poor condition of the road for accidents.

“People on scooters especially lose control when they ride on bad stretches and fall. Only after such accidents do the authorities repair the stretch or bad spot,” said Ramamurthy, an autorickshaw driver.

Many are hoping for a reduction in traffic once the BMRCL starts commercial operations on the extended line from Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura Township. The BMRCL has set a deadline of August 2020 for the line to become operational.

A senior BBMP official said that measures will be taken to restore the road after other agencies complete their work . "We will come out with an action plan to restore the road," he said.

In this series, ‘Road Rage’, The Hindu will highlight some of the worst stretches in the city. Readers can write to us or send their responses to: suggestions@thehindu.co.in

Letters from readers

I would like to state that Kanakapura Road is no different. We have been staying on the Kuvempu Nagar Main Road at Doddakallasandra. There are around 2,000 residents who have two roads connecting Kanakapura Road. For two years, the condition of both roads has been bad.

GAIL Gas left its pipelines in the open for more than six months. The BWSSB had dug it up three months before for the last Assembly elections, but the work is incomplete. The drainage network around the area has not been de-silted for years. I am attaching a photo of the road.

The Kanakapura Main Road from Konanakunte Circle towards Talgathpura has also been dug up for more than six months and has been left unattended.

Jaimohan

I appreciate your effort in taking up the problem with respect to roads. I am a resident of Carmelaram, Janata Colony, near AET College. Here, the roads are in a pathetic condition. During rains, they are all muddy, and when it doesn’t rain, there’s dust. It is difficult to breathe and commute in these lanes. Please publish this issue and make people aware of the plight of Doddakkanahalli residents.

Thanks.

Siddesh