At Jain University students gets hands-on experience in wildlife forensics

November 29, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Workshops gave students hands-on experience in wildlife crime scene investigations, cyber security practices, DNA analysis and raw drug identification

Meghnavi Ravuri,Cheryl Jasline

The event aimed to throw light on practical aspects of Wildlife Forensics to students and researchers. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

For the first time, Jain (deemed to be university) School of Sciences along with its research centre Centre for Urban Ecology Biodiversity Evolution and Climate Change (CUBEC), organised a three-day event called Wildlife Forensics: Conservation, Crime, and Prevention.

The event aimed to throw light on practical aspects of Wildlife Forensics to students and researchers.

The first day held a symposium and panel discussion on contemporary challenges in mitigating Indian wildlife crime investigation. The day also sessions by speakers such as conservation biologist Dr. Sanjay Gubbi and Asian Vulture conservationist Dr. Christopher Bowden.

The event looked at themes such as illegal wildlife and repatriation, tools to mitigate wildlife crimes, and endangered species.

Workshops held on the second day gave students deeper insights and hands-on experience in wildlife crime scene investigations, cyber security practices, DNA analysis and raw drug identification.

Mock crime scenes were set up in several parts of the college, and experts in wildlife forensics guided the students with investigating them. The students were also taught to observe and identify various plant specimens for authentication, that could be helpful for research purposes.

“The idea was to bring people who work on ground, but behind the scenes, and to introduce them to the students,” said Dr. Chetan Nag KS, chairman of the core organising committee.

Speaking to the students and researchers who participated in the event, M. Maranko, retired Regional Deputy Director of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, expressed his concern over the lack of awareness among the public in matters of wildlife crimes.

The event also had networking sessions for the students and practitioners.  | Photo Credit: The Hindu

“People are buying seashell articles for the sake of decoration without knowing the danger they are causing for the ecosystem,” he said.

He also noted that intelligence-based field work and coordination with other enforcement agencies is necessary in order to build up the crime data bank, and to create awareness and identification programs for various communities.

“It was very interesting and enlightening to listen to what people from the field had to tell us. It would have been better if we had more time to interact with them, as it would’ve been a more wholesome and holistic approach,” said A Rahul Tharun, a final year student from Dehradun.

The event also had networking sessions for the students and practitioners.

The final day of the event featured a satellite workshop at Bannerghatta National Park where Dr. Sanjay Gubbi held a camera trap workshop.

