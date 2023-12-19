At India Strategy Conference experts deliberate on ways to position India as a global leader 

December 19, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The inaugural India Strategy Conference, a collaborative initiative hosted by IIM Bangalore in conjunction with the Confederation of Indian Industry Chief Strategy Officer’s Forum (CII CSO Forum), IIM Ahmedabad, and ISB Hyderabad, brought together global strategy experts to deliberate on the opportunities and challenges shaping 21st-century industries.

The conference aimed to foster meaningful interactions between academia and industry, with the overarching goal of positioning India as a global center for strategic excellence.

In his inaugural address, A.K. Parameswaran, Chairman of the CII CSO Forum, provided a comprehensive overview of the evolution of strategy as a discipline in India. Addressing multifaceted themes such as sustainability, artificial intelligence, and geopolitics, he underscored the imperative of viewing strategy as an amalgamation of academia, industry, and governance.

Mr. Parameswaran emphasized India’s transformative capacity to redefine global norms and asserted its potential to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of strategic disciplines.

Continuing the inaugural session, Rishikesha T. Krishnan, Director of IIMB, spoke about the genesis of the conference, emphasizing its role in seamlessly integrating theory and praxis in the field of strategy.

Mr. Krishnan accentuated the contemporary significance of strategy, aligning it with the execution aspect of business, and underscored the critical importance of knowledge exchange between academia and industry.

The keynote address by Shiv Shivakumar, Operating Partner at Advent International, delved into the theme of “Where is the strategy headed?” In his presentation, Shivakumar explored how companies should perceive strategy in the current landscape, delineating key changes and advocating for a perspective that sees “strategy as a compass rather than a map.”

The session on capitalizing on global opportunities featured panelists’, including Ajai Chowdhry, Founder of HCL, Sairam Nair, Global Competency Centre Lead at Sandoz India, and Kaushika Madhavan, Managing Partner, and country Head at A.T. Kearney.

Dr. Chowdhry highlighted the strategic significance of India having a 2047 plan, positioning the nation as a global brand. His insights underscored the importance of long-term planning and positioning to enhance India’s global presence. Sairam Nair emphasized the importance of national pride in leveraging opportunities, advocating for a commitment to delivering with pride from India.

Kaushika Madhavan spoke about the potential of India’s traditional industries, such as gemstones and jewellery, to strengthen India’s role in the global value supply chain, given India’s consumer demand, manufacturing capabilities, skills, and competence.

The panel discussion on “Embracing Sustainability” featured speakers, including Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO of Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd; Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President & Managing Director at Pfizer India; and Anindya Chowdhury, Country Manager - Energy Transitions at Shell India Markets Pvt. Ltd.

Ms. Narasimhan expressed her concerns about the environmental impact of plastic, stating, “If customers advocate for eco-friendly alternatives and are willing to pay for it, we are committed to rethinking our waste management practices, even amidst challenges of maintaining quality without a price change.”

Meenakshi Nevatia, discussing sustainability in the pharmaceutical industry, outlined their plan to achieve a zero-emission goal by 2040 and highlighted the diverse types of waste management initiatives being undertaken. Anindya Chowdhury, from Shell India Markets, shared insights on the company’s efforts to adapt to alternative energy sources, such as electric vehicles, emphasizing the collective industry commitment to addressing decarbonization challenges and fostering an eco-friendly environment.

The session on “Turbocharging Technology and Digital Disruption” featured presentations by speakers, including Kumaran Anandan, Chief Technology Officer at Tiny Magiq; Himanshu Chakrawarthi, CEO of Snapdeal and Stellar Brands; and Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder and CEO of Knolskape.

Mr. Anandan, in his role as Chief Technology Officer at Tiny Magiq, shared his insights into the latest technological advancements.

“Technology is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and understanding its potential is crucial for staying ahead in the digital landscape,“ he said.

Himanshu Chakrawarthi, drawing from his experience as CEO of Snapdeal and Stellar Brands, provided perspectives on navigating digital disruption, while Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder and CEO of Knolskape, contributed insights into leveraging technology for strategic innovation.