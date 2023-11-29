At Bengaluru Tech Summit, CM Siddaramaiah urges industry to address reality of digital divide

November 29, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The digital divide is a reality we must address, ensuring that the benefits of technology reach every citizen, regardless of their background, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged the industry while inaugurating Karnataka’s annual tech exposition, Bengaluru Tech Summit at Bangalore Palace on November 29 morning.

“Even as we celebrate our tech achievements, we recognise that challenges persist. We aim to bridge this gap through targeted initiatives, utilising the power of data and analytics to drive informed decision-making in governance,“ the CM said.

He said, ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ was a unique initiative in that direction with the primary focus of developing and enhancing ecosystems in regions beyond Bengaluru and bridging the digital divide.

“Our government is committed to furthering this technological trajectory. We will invest in the infrastructure needed to support the next wave of innovation, foster collaboration between industry and academia, and create policies that propel the state of Karnataka to new heights on the global tech stage,” he stated while addressing a packed audience of technocrats from India and abroad.

The CM further said, “The Bengaluru Tech Summit was not just an event, it was a celebration of our collective vision, determination, and commitment to harness the power of technology for the greater good.”

As the theme for the 26th edition of Bengaluru Tech Summit, Breaking Boundaries emphasises on the importance of our State breaking regional boundaries, by creating sector specific clusters across the state of Karnataka, he said.

According to Mr. Siddaramaiah, the government is focused on building a seamless ecosystem that attracts investment, talent, and opportunities by breaking sectoral boundaries through support and encouragement of industries across different sectors and breaking scale by bringing in new business and investments.

“We want Karnataka to be seen as the hub with an end-to-end ecosystem for innovating and growing businesses“, he said.

“Pioneer in politics”

Karnataka has been at the forefront of pioneering sector specific policies that have played a pivotal role in shaping our State’s trajectory towards progress, the CM said.

“In 1997, we set a precedent by becoming the first State in the country to introduce a ground-breaking Information Technology Policy. Fast forward to today, and the IT sector stands as a cornerstone of our economy, contributing a substantial 25% to our GDP”, he said.

Building on this legacy of innovation, the State was also the pioneer in introducing a Biotech Policy in 2001. “As we continue to champion advancements in biotechnology, I am thrilled to announce that a revised Biotech Policy is set to be unveiled at the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS)“, Mr. Siddaramaiah said. This policy revision reflected the State’s commitment to staying ahead of the curve and fostering growth in this critical sector, he insisted.

In 2015, the State took a visionary step by launching a startup policy, well before the Government of India recognised the need for a central-level startup policy, as per the CM. “This foresight has propelled Karnataka to the forefront of the startup ecosystem, nurturing and supporting the entrepreneurial spirit that defines our dynamic state,“ he claimed.

According to Mr. Siddaramaiah, recognising the evolving landscape of technology and creativity, the government in Karnataka understood the importance of Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC). “It gives me immense pleasure to share that the Government of Karnataka is set to launch the AVGC-XR Policy, a testament to our ongoing commitment and progressive approach in leading the nation’s AVGC sector towards global excellence,“ he added.

Commenting on the reason behind the State’s success in tech driven industries, he said, “0ur policies are not developed in isolation but are driven by collaboration between industry and academia, in tandem with the State Government. Vision Groups in IT, Biotech, and startups, comprising industry stalwarts and leaders, operate as think tanks, shape the trajectory of our State’s development. “

He further said that the State’s pro-business policies reflected its dedication to simplifying regulatory processes. From affidavit-based clearance to land reforms, central inspection systems, and single-window clearances, each step the State took was aimed at encouraging an industry-friendly environment, he insisted.

The Chief Minister further said, Karnataka’s impact on the IT landscape was nothing short of extraordinary. “Being home to over 5,500 IT/ITES companies and approximately 750 multinational corporations, our State has been a driving force behind the sector’s success, contributing around $85 billion to the nation’s exports,“ he stated.

This vibrant industry has not only provided direct employment to over 12 lakh professionals but has also created a ripple effect, generating over 31 lakh indirect jobs, as per Mr. Siddaramaiah.

“Karnataka’s share of software exports, nearly 40% of the country’s total, solidifies its position as a global IT powerhouse,“ he claimed.

The four-day tech exposition, scheduled between November 29 and December 1, has brought together technocrats, industry experts, start-ups, industry bodies and government representatives from across the globe.