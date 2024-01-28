At 5.61 lakh, Lalbagh January flower show sees highest-ever footfall

January 28, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The 10-day bi-annual flower show at Lalbagh that was organised as part of the Republic Day celebrations ended on Sunday, with over 75,000 people turning up to experience the visual treat. The total number of visitors to the show has been estimated at 5.61 lakh. With a total collection of ₹258.9 lakh, this January’s show had the highest-ever footfall.

The flower show this year was centered around Basavanna, the 12th century philosopher and social reformer. Republic Day saw the highest-ever footfall with around 95,000 people visiting the show.

This year, the display of floral sculptures of the life, the philosophy, and the companions of Basavanna was inside the botanical garden’ Glass House. The Horticulture Department placed boards informing visitors about the teachings of Basavanna.

There were also floral sculptures depicting Anubhava Mantapa, believed to be the first parliament. The replica of the mantapa was made using roses and chrysanthemums.

Besides, this show also focused on other leading personalities of Vachana Sahitya, namely, Allama Prabhu, Akka Mahadevi. The four wings of the Glass House were filled with flower bed displays with gerberas, zinnias, chrysanthemums, and geraniums.

Kusuma G., Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, Lalbagh, talking to The Hindu, said the department was overwhelmed by the response. “The 5.61-lakh footfall included VIPs, schoolchildren, guests, and others,” she said, adding that records show that the first bi-annual flower show commenced in 1912, while the earliest show dates back to 1870.