Astrologer’s son arrested in Bengaluru for blackmailing son of Minister

10 January 2022 01:11 IST

Cybercrime police in Bengaluru arrested the 22-year-old son of a city-based astrologer for allegedly blackmailing the son of the Minister of Cooperation with a video clip

Based on a complaint by Nishanth Somashekhar, son of S.T. Somashekhar, the cybercrime police tracked down Rahul Bhat, based on the mobile number he used to allegedly blackmail the complainant and took him into custody for five days on Saturday. Rahul Bhat is the son of well-known astrologer ChandrashekarBhat, better known asChandrashekar Swamiji from R.T. Nagar.

Mr. Nishanth Somashekhar, in his complaint, stated that Rahul Bhat had contacted the PA of his father and blackmailed them with a fake video and threatened to upload it on social media.

This, he alleged in his complaint, “is a deep-rooted conspiracy to scuttle my political growth and tarnish the image of my father.”

The police are now trying to ascertain the conspiracy behind the incident and the possible involvement of others.