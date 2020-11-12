Associations for reopening schools, PU colleges in Dec. in phases

Parents’ and students’ associations have suggested that the government allow schools and pre-university colleges to resume classes in December. The suggestion was made at a meeting held by the Primary and Secondary Education Department with stakeholders on Wednesday to discuss when schools should be reopened and the safety of students.

The Recognised Unaided Private Schools Associationsuggested that the department reopen schools from classes 6 to 12 in the first week of December with the option of online classes. It recommended that no more than 15 students be physically present in a class and attendance not be made mandatory.

“There is a necessity to convince parents as well. The department, with the help of all the departments concerned, should start preparations,” a release from the association stated. “Those students attending classes online should have provisions for a contact programme twice a week,” said the association.

The RTE Students and Parents Association has advised the government to reopen schools and PU colleges in a phased manner after December 15. In the beginning, physical classes for students in Class 10 and second PUC can resume. Classes for students in standard nine and first PUC can resume later, depending on the situation, it said.

“Once in every 15 days, students, teachers, and support staff physically present on school campus should be tested. If any student tests positive, the school administration and the government should bear medical expenses,” the association has urged.