Assistant manager of real estate company booked for forging NOC of Fire Services to get approval from BDA

The Bharatinagar police have registered a case of cheating against the assistant manager of a leading real estate company for forging a no-objection certificate (NOC) of the Fire and Emergency Services Department to obtain approval from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for a residential apartment complex constructed in Yelahanka.

Though the incident occurred between May 2013 and October 2018, the fraud came to light when Fire Services officials verified the documents recently and filed a complaint with the Bharatinagar police on Thursday.

T.N. Shivashankar, Deputy Director of Fire and Emergency Services, who probed the incident, said the accused, Vijay Kumar Kondapatti, who worked as an assistant manager with Sobha Ltd., was assigned from the company to get the NOC to get approval from the BDA and to take possession certificate. However, Vijay forged the certificate of the Fire Services Department to apply and get the required approval.

The department officials cross-checked with the company before filing a complaint with the police.

The police have now sought documents from the department for further investigation.