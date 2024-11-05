GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assistant drug controller caught by Lokayukta taking bribe in Karnataka

The accused officer had allegedly demanded a bribe to issue a licence to start a wholesale pharmacy firm

Published - November 05, 2024 02:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The licence applicant lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta.

The Lokayukta caught an assistant drug controller in Bengaluru red-handed while taking a bribe from a pharmacist to grant his licence, on November 4.

The accused officer, Ajayraj D. Sha, had allegedly demanded ₹50,000 but settled for ₹40,000 to issue a licence to Subramanya to start a wholesale pharmacy firm.

Based on a complaint to the Lokayukta, a team of officials arrested Sha under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The officials later searched his house.

