‘Assault on pourakarmikas is a punishable offence’ 

In the wake of the alleged assault on five pourakarmikas in the city, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued an advisory warning citizens that physical assault on civic workers is a punishable offence.

Five workers were allegedly assaulted on September 11 at Bharathnagar in ward no. 72 by two persons. An FIR was registered at Byadarahalli police station. On Saturday, at the insistence of the BBMP Pourakarmikara Sanghatane, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath wrote to the Police Commissioner demanding action against the two accused.

The BBMP, in its strongly worded advisory, said, “There have been reports of civic workers facing physical assault and caste-based abuse by local residents and the public. Such actions, including caste-based discrimination and violence, are legally punishable offences.”

Article 17 of the Indian Constitution prohibits “untouchability” and makes its practice in any form a criminal offence. Respecting civic workers is not only a moral obligation also but a societal necessity, it added.

“Every individual deserves dignity and respect, irrespective of the job they perform. Discrimination against sanitation workers violates their fundamental human rights,” said BBMP Special Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor.

According to the 2015 amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, any intentional insult, abuse, or threat towards a member of a Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe using caste-related slurs is a punishable offence, Mr. Kishor said.

In this regard, the BBMP has urged the public to recognise the crucial role civic workers play in maintaining cleanliness and public health.

