Ask the Bengaluru Police Commissioner a question on June 30

June 26, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

The ever increasing traffic chaos or the rising number of cyber frauds: if you have a question for the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, you can ask them on Friday at 4 p.m. as B. Dayananda participates in THTalksBengaluru.

Mr. Dayananda took over as the Police Commissioner of Bengaluru on May 31, replacing C.H. Pratap Reddy and had mentioned focus on traffic management and cybercrime as his top priorities.

A 1994 batch officer with a bachelor’s degree in public administration, Mr. Dayananda is from Ranebennur in Haveri district. He had earlier served as Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime and Traffic, in Bengaluru city, and as Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence), Karnataka, since August 2020. His international assignments include a stint in the United Nations Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) as a civilian police officer from 2003-04.

ADVERTISEMENT

Known as a tech-savvy officer, he started the first police blog in 2005 and is credited to be instrumental in setting up an exclusive forensic lab in Karnataka to investigate cybercrime. Apart from this, Mr. Dayananda is known to be passionate about fitness and bike riding.

Stay tuned to this space for more on how to participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.